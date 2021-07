В Новом Орлеане подожгли дом Бейонсе и Jay-Z

, 21 2021 , , . 68 .

: «13 » -

, , . . , . 2 .

, , , . .

Jay-Z -, 90 . , , , .

Developing: The New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé caught fire tonight. It is now under control. No injuries were reported.



“If they hadn't gotten it under control, it could have been worse,“ a spokesperson said. https://t.co/ixDb4QEa5t