Кайли Дженнер в образе Мэрилин Монро позировала для известного глянца
Звезда реалити-шоу “Семейство Кардашьян“, модель, владелица косметического бренда Kylie Cosmetics и самая молодая миллиардерша Кайли Дженнер приняла участие в фотосъемке для журнала V Magazine. Соответствующие кадры появились в Instagram-аккаунтах глянца и самой Дженнер.
Кайли появилась на фотосессии в образе секс-символа 1950-х годов, легендарной американской модели, актрисы и певицы Мэрилин Монро. На ярких снимках Дженнер запечатлена в парике, розовом платье с оголенными плечами и в розовых перчатках. Образ звезда дополнила массивными украшениями. В таком образе в 1953 году Мэрилин Монро исполнила хит “Diamonds are a girl's best friend“.
Также на нескольких кадрах Кайли позировала в компании мужчин в костюмах, которые держали в руках большие красные сердца. Автором яркой фотосессии выступил фотограф Грег Свалес.
