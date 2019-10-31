Переключиться на мобильную версию
Женский портал
Тренды:

Кайли Дженнер в образе Мэрилин Монро позировала для известного глянца

Комментариев: 0
Кайли Дженнер приняла участие в съемке для журнала V Magazine.
Кайли Дженнер в образе Мэрилин Монро позировала для известного глянца
Кайли Дженнер в образе Мэрилин Монро позировала для известного глянца
instagram.com/kyliejenner

Звезда реалити-шоу “Семейство Кардашьян“, модель, владелица косметического бренда Kylie Cosmetics и самая молодая миллиардерша Кайли Дженнер приняла участие в фотосъемке для журнала V Magazine. Соответствующие кадры появились в Instagram-аккаунтах глянца и самой Дженнер.

Читай также: В Сеть попали снимки с Дня рождения отчима Кардашьян, который стал женщиной

Кайли появилась на фотосессии в образе  секс-символа 1950-х годов, легендарной американской модели, актрисы и певицы Мэрилин Монро. На ярких снимках Дженнер запечатлена в парике, розовом платье с оголенными плечами и в розовых перчатках. Образ звезда дополнила массивными украшениями. В таком образе в 1953 году Мэрилин Монро исполнила хит “Diamonds are a girl's best friend“.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

M A R I L Y N 💗 #HappyHalloween

Допис, поширений Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Diamonds are a girls best friend... 💗 @vmagazine cover

Допис, поширений Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒹𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒶 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹 💎 The youngest member of the world’s most famous family has never been afraid to really go for it—especially on Halloween. Starring in an homage to screen queen Marilyn Monroe, she reminds us once again that glamour and camp can come together as one. Head to vmagazine.com to see the full video and more from the shoot! — Photography: @gregswalesart Styling: @jilljacobsstudio Deputy Editor/Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Makeup: @makeupbyariel using @kyliecosmetics Hair: @hair_by_jay1 Set Design: @theninjaatelier — Kylie wears custom @alejandrocollection / makeup @kyliecosmetics — #V

Допис, поширений V Magazine (@vmagazine)

Читай также: Кайли Дженнер показала свой офис

Также на нескольких кадрах Кайли позировала в компании мужчин в костюмах, которые держали в руках большие красные сердца. Автором яркой фотосессии выступил фотограф Грег Свалес.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MARILYN MONROE 💎💗 // @vmagazine @gregswalesart

Допис, поширений Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒹𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝒶 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁’𝓈 𝒷𝑒𝓈𝓉 𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹 💎 For Halloween and our first #V!DEO cover, beauty boss and business icon @kyliejenner transforms herself into old Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe! The youngest daughter of the world’s most famous family goes into full character for her #GentlemenPreferBlondes rendition. Head to our site for her latest interview and more from the shoot. Link in bio! — V!DEO Cover: @gregswalesart Styling: @jilljacobsstudio Deputy Editor/Text: @mathiasrosenzweig Makeup: @makeupbyariel using @kyliecosmetics Hair: @hair_by_jay1 Set Design: @theninjaatelier — Kylie wears @alejandrocollection / makeup @kyliecosmetics — #V

Допис, поширений V Magazine (@vmagazine)

Напомним, ранее Трэвис Скотт признался, изменял ли он Кайли Дженнер.

 

Хотите знать важные и актуальные новости раньше всех? Подписывайтесь на Ivona.bigmir.net:) в Facebook и Instagram.

Поделись:
Теги: Кайли Дженнер, Мэрилин Монро
Не пропусти другие интересные статьи, подпишись:
  • Ivona в facebook
Если вы заметили ошибку, выделите текст и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редакции
Источник: Ivonа bigmir)net

Статьи по теме

Комментариев (0)
Оставляя комментарий, пожалуйста, помните о том, что содержание и тон Вашего сообщения могут задеть чувства реальных людей, непосредственно или косвенно имеющих отношение к данной новости. Пользователи, которые нарушают эти правила грубо или систематически, будут заблокированы.
Полная версия правил
Осталось 600 символов
Популярные теги
Реклама
Мы в соцсетях
Реклама
Реклама
Реклама

Внутри Ivona

Для удобства пользования сайтом используются Cookies. Подробнее здесь