"Мать драконов" снялась в соблазнительных образах для известного глянца
Звезда сериала “Игры престолов“, которая сыграла неподражаемую Дейенерис Таргариен, - 32-летняя британская актриса Эмилия Кларк снялась для голливудского глянца о моде и культуре.
В кадре звезда предстает в откровенных платьях необычного фасона - так, один из нарядов украшен юбкой, напоминающей хвост русалки.
Также Кларк появляется на снимках в бархатном костюме с необычными бриджами.
Также в Инстаграм издания выложили ролик о с кадрами фотосессии Эмилии.
К слову, во время съемок киносаги “Игра престолов“ Эмилия Кларк перенесла инсульт и две операции на головном мозге.
