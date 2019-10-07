Джеффри Дин Морган и Хилари Бертон поженились: первые фото со свадьбы
Актер сериалов “Сверхъестественное“ и Ходячие мертвецы“ Джеффри Дин Морган и его возлюбленная, звезда сериала “Холм одного дерева“ Хилари Бертон поженились. Пара сыграла свадьбу в субботу, 5 октября, после 10 лет отношений.
Морган и Бетон начали встречаться еще в 2009 году. Сейчас супруги воспитывают двоих детей: 9-летнего сына Огастуса и годовалую дочь Джордж Вирджинию.
О том, что влюбленные наконец-то поженились в СМИ начали писать 7 октября, а еще спустя один день молодожены поделились первыми снимками с торжественной церемонии в своих Instagram-аккаунтах.
“Прошедшие выходные были лучшими в моей жизни. Есть десятки благодарностей, которые я должна сделать. Поэтому потерпите меня на следующей неделе... Мы с Джеффом не можем до сих пор представить, что мы поженились! Серьезно. Мы жили как муж и жена уже десять лет. Мы построили семью и ферму, и нашли свое сообщество“, - поделилась эмоциями 37-летняя Хилари.
This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19
I never wanted a wedding dress. “I don’t want a white dress and I absolutely dont want a strapless dress! Then I met @carolhannahbridal . I’d come across her designs on one of those massive bridal sites, while I juggled my kids this summer. As I consulted with our outstanding stylist and all around genius advisor @jeanneyangstyle , I kept using Carol’s designs as points of reference. “Architectural. Asymmetrical. Not too girly.” Then one day the lightbulb went off and Jeanne just called Carol directly. I was nervous going into their salon. I’d tried wedding dresses on once before and it was a miserable experience. Pretentious. Pompous. But not this time. Carol and her whole team knew what I wanted without me even having to say it. She led me to this dress right away and from the moment I tried it in it was a no brainer. I had been wrong. I did want a white strapless dress. I wanted THIS one. I cannot thank that group of women enough for holding my hand and bearing with me. The craftsmanship was only trumped by the kindness. My last fitting was two days before the wedding. Jeanne and I met at their studio and that was the giddy moment where all the wedding festivities kicked off. Thank you @carolhannahbridal and @jeanneyangstyle . You heard exactly what I was saying, even if I didn’t have the right words. So grateful for this new family heirloom. Xoxoxox #weddinggown #carolhannah #carolhannahbride
“Я бы сказал какие-то слова, но их нет. Миссис Морган, я люблю тебя. Спасибо, что сделала меня самым счастливым мужчиной на свете“, - подписал один из кадров 53-летний Джеффри Дин Морган.
Ok. A few words... It was an intimate ceremony... performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides... and the party of the century afterwards... thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd
