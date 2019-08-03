Джейсон Момоа не сможет сниматься в "Аквамен-2" из-за протестной акции
Звезда супергеройского фильма “Аквамен“, который вышел в прокат в 2018 и стал самым кассовым для DC, 40-летний Джейсон Момоа не сможет сыграть Аквамена в продолжении картины. Об этом Джейсон написал в Инстаграм, добавив видео и фото с протестных акций на Гавайях, в которых сейчас участвует.
Pls support kīa’i for the @protectmaunakea movement. During this time, we are trying to unite both kānaka and Hawai’i born peoples alike to protect not only the mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole. We feel that our movement has successfully united all aspects of Hawaiian culture with the exception of our traditional ocean practices - namely surfing, fishing, paddling, etc. This is where you come in. Pls be an inspiration and raise awareness amongst the general public and the corporate realm to promote the conservation of our ‘āina for our generation and future generations to come. Post your ocean photo and hashtag #SurfersForMaunaKea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna ——————————- #surfersformaunakea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna #surfers #dahui #HuiOHeeNalu #makaha #northshore #protectors
Джейсон выступает против строительства огромного 30-метрового телескопа на священной горе Мауна Кеа на своем родном острове - Гавайи. В подписи к одному из видео он отметил, что не сможет приступить к съемкам “Аквамена-2“, поскольку всерьез намерен стоять до конца и даже - в случае необходимости - броситься под бульдозер.
FUCK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration. #KuKiaiMauna #WeAreMaunaKea #TMTShutdown
К черту все это. Извините, Warner Bros., но мы не сможем приступить к съемкам второго “Аквамена“, потому что Джейсон попал под бульдозер, пытаясь остановить осквернение его родной земли. Этого больше не произойдет! Мы больше не дадим подобному случиться! “Нет“ ― значит “нет“. Найдите себе другое место. Мы должны защитить нашу священную гору от дальнейшего осквернения, - написал Момоа.
Hawai’i State Canoe Championships HCRA. Full represent for the MAUNA The facts the truth TMT + MAUNA KEA = DESECRATION. The solution TMT + CANARY ISLANDS = DISCOVERY. If not Canary Islands. then tough shit send it to space. We support science. More importantly it’s astronomy and we support that also considering we Polynesians have sailed our oceans guided by the stars But this has to stop you can not build an 18 story building on our sacred mountain. If u can’t build past 7 story’s in Hilo or Kona then who decides and why the FUCK would u build 18 on our mauna Shame on you. Anyone who supports this shame on you. Have you not taken enough from the Kānaka Maoli. Aole TMT #kukiaimauna #wearemaunakea #dadbodsrule #livealoha #alohaalwayswins #canaryislandshelpUs Aloha BIG J
