Переключиться на мобильную версию
Женский портал
Тренды:

Джейсон Момоа не сможет сниматься в "Аквамен-2" из-за протестной акции

Комментариев: 0
Актер принимает участие в протесте против застройки священной горы на Гавайях .

Джейсон Момоа не сможет сниматься в
Джейсон Момоа не сможет сниматься в "Аквамен-2" из-за протестной акции
ivona.bigmir.net

Читай также: Виктория Бекхэм умилила Сеть фото с подросшей дочкой

Звезда супергеройского фильма “Аквамен“, который вышел в прокат в 2018 и стал самым кассовым для DC, 40-летний Джейсон Момоа не сможет сыграть Аквамена в продолжении картины. Об этом Джейсон написал в Инстаграм, добавив видео и фото с протестных акций на Гавайях, в которых сейчас участвует.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pls support kīa’i for the @protectmaunakea movement. During this time, we are trying to unite both kānaka and Hawai’i born peoples alike to protect not only the mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole. We feel that our movement has successfully united all aspects of Hawaiian culture with the exception of our traditional ocean practices - namely surfing, fishing, paddling, etc. This is where you come in. Pls be an inspiration and raise awareness amongst the general public and the corporate realm to promote the conservation of our ‘āina for our generation and future generations to come. Post your ocean photo and hashtag #SurfersForMaunaKea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna ——————————- #surfersformaunakea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna #surfers #dahui #HuiOHeeNalu #makaha #northshore #protectors

Публикация от Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Джейсон выступает против строительства огромного 30-метрового телескопа на священной горе Мауна Кеа на своем родном острове - Гавайи. В подписи к одному из видео он отметил, что не сможет приступить к съемкам “Аквамена-2“, поскольку всерьез намерен стоять до конца и даже - в случае необходимости - броситься под бульдозер.

Читай также: Жених Джей Ло выложил в Сеть фото звезды в откровенном купальнике

К черту все это. Извините, Warner Bros., но мы не сможем приступить к съемкам второго “Аквамена“, потому что Джейсон попал под бульдозер, пытаясь остановить осквернение его родной земли. Этого больше не произойдет! Мы больше не дадим подобному случиться! “Нет“ ― значит “нет“. Найдите себе другое место. Мы должны защитить нашу священную гору от дальнейшего осквернения, - написал Момоа.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hawai’i State Canoe Championships HCRA. Full represent for the MAUNA The facts the truth TMT + MAUNA KEA = DESECRATION. The solution TMT + CANARY ISLANDS = DISCOVERY. If not Canary Islands. then tough shit send it to space. We support science. More importantly it’s astronomy and we support that also considering we Polynesians have sailed our oceans guided by the stars But this has to stop you can not build an 18 story building on our sacred mountain. If u can’t build past 7 story’s in Hilo or Kona then who decides and why the FUCK would u build 18 on our mauna Shame on you. Anyone who supports this shame on you. Have you not taken enough from the Kānaka Maoli. Aole TMT #kukiaimauna #wearemaunakea #dadbodsrule #livealoha #alohaalwayswins #canaryislandshelpUs Aloha BIG J

Публикация от Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Ранее мы писали, что Джейсона Момоа зароллили хейтеры из-за лишнего веса.

Поделись:
Теги: Джейсон Момоа, протест, Аквамен
Не пропусти другие интересные статьи, подпишись:
  • Ivona в facebook
Если вы заметили ошибку, выделите текст и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редакции
Источник: ivona.bigmir.net

Статьи по теме

Комментариев (0)
Оставляя комментарий, пожалуйста, помните о том, что содержание и тон Вашего сообщения могут задеть чувства реальных людей, непосредственно или косвенно имеющих отношение к данной новости. Пользователи, которые нарушают эти правила грубо или систематически, будут заблокированы.
Полная версия правил
Осталось 600 символов
Популярные теги
Реклама
Мы в соцсетях
Реклама
Реклама
Реклама

Внутри Ivona

Для удобства пользования сайтом используются Cookies. Подробнее здесь