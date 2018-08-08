Милла Йовович позировала для культового глянца без бюстгальтера
Украинская звезда Голливуда Милла Йовович снялась для культового глянцевого журнала The Love.
Актриса позировала без бюстгальтера в пиджаке на голое тело, о чем свидетельствуют фотографии, опубликованные в Instagram-аккаунте Йовович:
Темная и проникновенная съемка. Она демонстрирует мои совершенства и одновременно недостатки. Я горжусь этой историей.
Кроме того, в откровенной фотосессии Милла снялась без макияжа.
Dark and haunting shoot with one of my oldest friends, incredible photographer @drewjarrett1 for the new issue of @thelovemagazine, styled by the iconic @luellabartley. Embracing my perfections, as well as, my imperfections was so liberating and I’m very proud of this story! I will post horizontal images tomorrow. Special thanks to the creative team: @drewjarrett1 @kegrand @luellabartley @linseyalexander @naokikomiya @kapsurenyc @stevemorriss01 @chrissbrenner Happy Birthday @thelovemagazine!!!
Second series from my new story for @thelovemagazine shot by my dear friend, super talented photographer @drewjarrett1, styled by @luellabartley These are the horizontal images I couldn’t post in my album yesterday, so check out my last post if you haven’t seen it yet! Special thanks to the whole creative team: @kegrand @naokikomiya @linseyalexander @stevemorriss01 @kapsurenyc @chrissbrenner
Напомним, украинская певица Светлана Лобода вместе с младшей дочерью Тильдой украсила обложку мужского журнала GQ.
