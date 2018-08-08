Переключиться на мобильную версию
Милла Йовович позировала для культового глянца без бюстгальтера

Голливудская актриса с украинскими корнями Милла Йовович поделилась откровенными снимками.
Украинская звезда Голливуда Милла Йовович снялась для культового глянцевого журнала The Love.

Актриса позировала без бюстгальтера в пиджаке на голое тело, о чем свидетельствуют фотографии, опубликованные в Instagram-аккаунте Йовович:

Темная и проникновенная съемка. Она демонстрирует мои совершенства и одновременно недостатки. Я горжусь этой историей.

Кроме того, в откровенной фотосессии Милла снялась без макияжа. 

Напомним, украинская певица Светлана Лобода вместе с младшей дочерью Тильдой украсила обложку мужского журнала GQ.

Милла Йовович, The Love
